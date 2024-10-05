The Pittsburgh Steelers may have suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, but they have still had a very strong start to the 2024 campaign. While they have a huge Sunday Night Football contest against the Dallas Cowboys on their schedule coming up, it looks like their talented defense is going to get a big boost for this game.

Pittsburgh's defense has carried them to their 3-1 start through four games, but early in the week, there was concern they would be without defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for this game after he popped up on the injury report with a groin injury. Ahead of the game on Saturday, though, Ogunjobi was removed from the injury report entirely, indicating that he will be on the field against the Cowboys.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Steelers DE Larry Ogunjobi (groin) has been upgraded from questionable to having no injury designation. He's good to go against the Cowboys.”

Larry Ogunjobi set to help Steelers in a big way vs. Cowboys

Ogunjobi is one of the more underrated interior lineman in the NFL, and he has had a strong start to the season for the Steelers, as he's racked up 14 tackles, one of which went for a loss, in addition to three quarterback hits and half of a sack. Being without him against Dallas would have been a big blow, even though their ground game has been wildly unimpressive to start the year.

With Ogunjobi healthy, he'll be expected to clog up running lanes and apply some pressure from the interior defensive line on Dak Prescott. This game is expected to be a tight one, but if Ogunjobi and the rest of the Steelers defense can put together another solid outing, chances are they will find a way to walk out of this one with their fourth victory of the year.