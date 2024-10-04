The Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, but they'll be without two of their running backs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Steelers RBs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) are out for Sunday vs. Dallas. Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable again,” Pelissero tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

That means Najee Harris will be getting a full workload against the Cowboys, who has had a few good games this season but hasn't found the end zone yet. The Cowboys' defense hasn't been the best when it comes to stopping the run, so this week may be the time that Harris sees the end zone.

Steelers suffering injuries at RB

Though the Steelers are dealing with several injuries at running back, Najee Harris believes that the depth, which includes Jonathan Ward and Aaron Shampklin, can do what it takes to make up for the several absences.

“A very smart player, very [physical] for his size too, just like Jaylen [Warren]. Very physical guys. We're not shy or scared about him going in there and running the ball or doing anything that all the other guys would do,” Harris said. “We're confident enough of him, we're confident of everybody they put in there. [Jonahan] Ward too. It's no downgrade from anybody.”

This could be the week that the Steelers can have a good game running the ball as they go up against the Cowboys. The New Orleans Saints and the Ravens gashed the Cowboys running the ball earlier this season, but they were able to bounce back against the New York Giants. The Giants aren't known for running the ball, so they may have been an outlier, but nonetheless, the Cowboys were still able to contain them.

That shouldn't deter the Steelers from establishing the run, something they've been doing a lot this season. The Steelers have been very successful with Justin Fields at quarterback, and it looks like he won't be giving up the starting spot to Russell Wilson when he returns from his calf injury. Fields has been able to make plays with his arm and legs, which has been a plus for the Steelers on offense. It also helps that their defense has been top-tier, which doesn't put much pressure on the offense to always score.

Hopefully, Harris and the other depth pieces at running back can carry the load and help diversify the Steelers' offense this week.