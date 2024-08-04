Football is a rough, physical sport played by some of the most highly competitive athletes in the world. Naturally, tempers can flare and boil over, even among teammates. The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced this firsthand during a recent practice session as they continue preparations for the upcoming 2024 season, though fans needn't worry about any lingering hostilities.

Quarterback Justin Fields, whom the Steelers acquired from the Chicago Bears to compete for the starting job with the newly-signed Russell Wilson, took a hard hit from inside linebacker Elandon Roberts. Quarterbacks taking hard hits during practices are frowned upon, and immediately coming to the defense of Fields was Pittsburgh rookie Mason McCormick, sparking a melee on the field.

But as McCormick tells it, he was protecting his teammate, something that he's getting paid to do.

Steelers' Mason McCormick tells his side of things following the dust-up

McCormick said that he and Roberts have moved on from the incident that he believes wasn't intentional (via 93.7 The Fan).

“I mean, that’s what we get paid to do is protect the quarterback whatever it takes,” McCormick explained ahead of Pittsburgh's practice session today. “What E-Rob did, I think it was accidental, and we move on and it is what it is. But we’re gonna protect the quarterback always.”

McCormick has lofty aspirations since being selected by the Steelers in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL Draft after he played college football with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. And so far in practice, he's endeared himself to his teammates according to Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac via Steelers Depot.

“I don’t think that Mason McCormick is going to be a starter this year at all, but I was talking to one of the coaches today, and they really like him,” Dulac told host Michael Lombardi. “They’re surprised he moves as well as he does. The tape they saw of him in college, they thought he played stiff, even though they liked him. Apparently, he was wearing some type of neck brace that made him look like he was stiff, but he’s been very athletic so far. They like him. I don’t think he’s gonna start this year.”

Standing at 6'4″ and weighing 309 lbs, McCormick is already an intimidating physical presence with the potential for a long NFL career. His immediate willingness to defend his teammates suggests that the Steelers will greatly appreciate what he brings to the franchise as he gets more playing time.