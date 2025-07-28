NFL training camp is underway and teams have already started to trim their rosters down as they get ready for cut day after the final preseason game. While there is still a lot of football to be played before that point, the moves have already begun. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams that is already starting to make moves.

On Monday, the Steelers released running back and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson. In an interesting turn of events, Patterson hilariously broke the news of his own release on social media.

“Breaking news!!! Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up Cordarrelle Patterson on his day off!!!” Patterson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Patterson is past his prime at 34 years old, but there is absolutely still a world where he can be an important contributor to a team somewhere this season. He played in 13 games for the Steelers last season, racking up 215 yards from scrimmage to go along with one touchdown.

While he can still be a key cog in an offense, the former Minnesota Viking is more known for his lethal abilities as a kick returner. He has nine career kick returns for touchdowns, which is the all-time NFL record.

Patterson's kick return volume has decreased in recent years, but he still has the experience and the speed to be effective in that role. Last season in Pittsburgh, he returned 11 kicks for a total of 240 yards. He last took a kickoff to the house back in 2022 for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons and Vikings would be two logical landing spots to watch for as Patterson hits free agency, as the familiarity makes them easy places to see him landing. However, any team that needs some help on special teams should take a long look at Patterson as a potential option.

The Steelers have revamped their running back room behind starter Jaylen Warren. Third-round pick Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa should be the backup along with Kenneth Gainwell.