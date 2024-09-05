The Pittsburgh Steelers had a back-and-forth quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. At the end of it, Wilson was named the QB1 despite dealing with a calf injury during training camp.

Now, the veteran signal-caller is once again nursing the calf issue just days before the season opener, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

‘Russell Wilson was limited in practice today after reporting calf tightness, Mike Tomlin says.'

When Tomlin was asked about any long-term concern regarding the injury, he gave a simple answer: “None.”

Still, it is not good news that Wilson is dealing with an injury right before Week 1.

Another injury concern for Russell Wilson

During training camp, Wilson was expected to win the Steelers QB1 outright. However, a calf injury put a bit of a damper on those expectations. Nonetheless, it didn't make a difference as Wilson was named the starter, although Steelers OC Arthur Smith revealed a Justin Fields plan in place even with Wilson getting the reps.

In Week 1, the Steelers face the Atlanta Falcons, the team Arthur Smith used to be the head coach for before he was fired at the end of the 2023 season. Not only is the Falcons-Steelers clash the Arthur Smith revenge game, but it is also the first look at the new offense with a new quarterback.

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns in 15 games before the Denver Broncos before making his way to Pittsburgh in the offseason. After his struggles in Denver, it remains to be seen how he will bounce back with a new franchise and playbook.

If Wilson doesn't improve by Sunday, Fields will get the start aginst the Falcons. If the former Chicago Bears quarterback plays well, it might be hard for Tomlin to give Wilson a shot, so it could be a big domino effect in the Steel City.