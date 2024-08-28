After an intense battle with Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback on Wednesday. Now that the decision has officially been made, Wilson is ready to lock in and focus on leading the Steelers to success.

Pittsburgh marks the third franchise Wilson will play for in his NFL career. Ahead of his new opportunity, Wilson understands the gravity of the situation and is entering the regular season confident, via Aaron Becker of Yardbarker.

“I'm super excited to be here. Obviously, I came here to help us win. That's the focus. The best part is how hard we've all worked everyday all the way from OTAs to Latrobe. We've got a great season ahead of us.”

After his release from the Denver Broncos, the Steelers worked to quickly add Wilson to the roster. However, matters were complicated when Pittsburgh then traded for Justin Fields. Ultimately though, Wilson's veteran status helped win Mike Tomlin and company over. Fields' shaky preseason work didn't help his case.

Russell Wilson comes to Pittsburgh with 188 games of NFL experience under his belt. He has gone 115-72-1 as a starter, throwing for 43,653 yards, 334 touchdowns and 106 interceptions. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

His time in Denver didn't go how fans or pundits expected. However, his final year of the Broncos saw him throw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. After years of instability in the quarterback room, Pittsburgh is counting on Wilson's steady play to lead them to the top.

Russell Wilson will have plenty of questions to answer after his Broncos run. But the Steelers fully believe Wilson is at least the answer at quarterback in 2024. Pittsburgh's plan is now in place, it'll be up to Wilson to operate the gameplan at max capacity and prove he is still a top quarterback in today's NFL.