Russell Wilson is quite the enigmatic figure. Fans quickly learned over the years that the star quarterback is an interesting character. He has his quirks and oddities, and with that comes drama as well. However, one thing you cannot say about Wilson is that he's a lazy worker. The Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing this first-hand.

Steelers tight end Pat Friermuth talked about Wilson's work ethic. The former first-round pick talked about the positive impact that Russ' style of practice has given the team, per Pennsylvania Live.

“Told me everything about his leadership and his desire to win. I think that in my whole career, I’ve never really been around someone who has been so detailed in everything he does. Every practice, he’s doing his routine as he’s doing it for a game.”

Friermuth said that Russ' detail-oriented practice sessions are just going to make the Steelers better.

“I think that’s something that’s really good for us because we’re a young offense, and I think seeing a guy like that who’s been in the league, won a Super Bowl, been to a bunch of Pro Bowls, been All-Pro, just seeing how he works and what it takes to get to that level, I think it’s been good for everyone, and I think I’m excited to see that for the year.”

Wilson joined the Steelers this season after two disappointing seasons with the Denver Broncos. Russ is looking to rejuvenate his Hall of Fame career and bring Pittsburgh back to their glory days. It's not easy, not with juggernauts lurking in their division. However, Russ has the talent to help Pittsburgh go toe-to-toe with these behemoths.

Wilson as QB1 for the entire season?

That being said, Wilson will have to conquer some in-house competition first before thinking Super Bowl. The Steelers also traded for Justin Fields in an effort to bring some youth to their squad. It's going to be interesting watching the two quarterbacks duke it out in practice.

Friermuth shared some insight on how practice is going for the two. It seems like it's going well with some healthy competition. Friermuth also said that he's looking forward to seeing the Steelers.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome, man. I think they’ve dedicated themselves this offseason, especially in OTAs and especially this summertime, really putting their best foot forward. Two minutes, coaches, two minutes. And I’m looking forward to what they bring to the table, and I’m looking forward to your leadership and the competitiveness, and I think it’s going to bring out a lot of good juices and everything within the team.”

The Steelers are hoping to return to the playoffs after missing the dance for the last two years. As mentioned earlier, there are a lot of roadblocks in their way. In their own division, they have to contend with two powerhouses in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

If Wilson can overcome these challenges, though… then he might just revive his Hall of Fame career. And who knows? Maybe he'll bring an extra Super Bowl to the team.