The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their NFL preseason schedule this afternoon with a 24-17 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. However, it was an injury to defensive back Ryan Watts that left his teammates and Steelers fans holding their breath.

As the clock wound down in the 4th quarter, Watts appeared to hit his head against a Lions player's leg and was visibly distressed. Moments later, Steelers' training and medical staff rushed to his aid, while players from both teams took a knee, showing concern as Watts received medical attention. The concern was evident in the voices of Steelers announcers Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch as well.

The good news is that Watts eventually made his way off the field and toward the locker room under his own power, drawing a classy round of applause from the fans who remained in the Ford Field stands, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Ryan Watts is a 2024 6th-round Steelers Draft selection

Watts is a native of Little Elm, Texas, and would immediately draw the attention of scouts nationwide and would be ranked as the 29 cornerback and number 341 overall prospect after playing at Little Elm High School, per 247 Sports. Watts would play collegiate football at both Ohio State and the University of Texas; he entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season.

After recording 51 tackles for the Longhorns in the 2022 season, Watts earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention. He was eventually selected by the Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft with the 195th overall pick. It remains uncertain if Watts has done enough to secure a spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster, and the timing of his injury in the preseason finale complicates things.

However, the most important takeaway is that Watts appears to have avoided a serious head or spinal cord injury. We can only hope for the best in his recovery.

The Steelers open the regular season with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on September 8.