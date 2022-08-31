Steelers superstar T.J. Watt reacts to low block that caused knee injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers got an injury scare to superstar T.J. Watt as they wound down their preseason. Fortunately, he avoided a long-term injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that he might have even gotten back into the game if it was in the regular season.

Watt suffered a knee injury in the Steelers’ final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Tight end T.J. Hockenson performed a cut block on him, which ultimately led to Watt leaving the game.

Watt said that he holds no grudge against Hockenson and that he has to figure out how to deal with the move, which is perfectly legal by NFL rules. The Steelers’ All-Pro explained that the move happens quickly, so it’s tough to go over or around it.

TJ Watt: "If I try to hurdle the guy, and he doesn't go low, it's a whole different story too. Cause obviously that's my gap. We made eye contact all the way up until about a yard and then there's that split second where I go to brace for impact and then he goes low."

Watt is not the only notable edge rusher to get injured on a cut block during the preseason. New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux got dinged up on a cut block against the Cincinnati Bengals. He sprained his MCL but is now being considered day-to-day as the 2022 NFL season approaches.

The Steelers were certainly worried about Watt after the play. Star defensive lineman Cam Heyward called out the NFL for allowing the block, saying that the league needs to implement rules that protect defensive players just as they do for the offense. Nevertheless, Watt is ready to have another big season for the Steelers and repeat as Defensive Player of the Year.