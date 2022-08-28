The Pittsburgh Steelers got a double whammy on Sunday afternoon after TJ Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered various injuries. However, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted everyone to know that there is no reason to worry over the health issues.

Johnson was ruled out first in the contest against the Detroit Lions following a shoulder injury. He landed awkwardly on his shoulder after a 38-yard reception and had to be evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline, with the team eventually opting to sit him out for the rest of the game.

Watt soon followed suit, sustaining a knee injury after tight end TJ Hockenson attempted to set a cut block. Hockenson went low, and his hip cut right across Watt’s knee that bent it badly.

While both injuries looked scary and concerning, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed that is not truly the case. Speaking to reporters following their preseason finale, the veteran tactician emphasized that the two were only ruled put as a precautionary measure.

“If this is a regular season game, we may see them back in this game. There’s no long term concern at the moment for TJ Watt or Diontae Johnson,” Tomlin said, per Jenna Harner of WPXI.

That is certainly good news for the Steelers. With the 2022 season this close, the last thing they would want is an injury to two key players on their roster. Pittsburgh made the right decision of keeping the two players on the sidelines as well, especially since there’s really no reason to risk their health for a meaningless preseason game.

Hopefully, both players won’t have to sit out for long to recover. The Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals first in their Week 1 opener, so that’s definitely a big challenge that will require Pittsburgh to be 100 percent healthy.