The Pittsburgh Steelers got a major injury scare to deal with during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions Sunday when star linebacker TJ Watt left the game prematurely with a knee injury. Watt suffered the injury after taking a low block from Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, which reminded those who were watching the action of the injury suffered, also in the preseason, by New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Steelers vet Cam Heyward was not going to let the day pass without speaking his mind about how the NFL should improve how the league protects not only players on offense but also those on the other side of the field.

“We’ve done a lot for the offensive players. Where’s the help on defense?” Cam Heyward wondered following the game, per of Pro Football Talk.

The good news for Heyward and the Steelers is that it doesn’t appear that TJ Watt’s injury is a serious one. That means that Steelers fans can expect the 27-year-old TJ Watt to be out there on the field in Pittsburgh’s season-opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road on Sept. 12.

Watt is arguably the best player on the Steelers. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons and also First-Team AP All-Pro honors in all those campaigns. He has truly stepped away from the shadow of his older brother J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals.

TJ Watt is coming off an explosive 2021 NFL season in which he posted 22.5 sacks after recording 15.0 quarterback takedowns a season prior.