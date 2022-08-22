Brian Daboll drops Kayvon Thibodeaux injury update that Giants fans will love

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s initial timetable as reported by Adam Schefter was listed at around 3-4 weeks. However, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently shared a far more optimistic update on Thibodeaux, per Madelyn Burke.

“I’d say it’s day-to-day, really,” Daboll said.

There is no question that Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL. But his timetable is uncertain based on this report. One has to wonder if Daboll is simply being hopeful, or if Kayvon Thibodeaux’s status truly is “day-to-day.”

He suffered the injury in the Giants Week 2 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Some Giants fans felt as if the play which led to the injury was “dirty.”

Meanwhile, Brian Daboll had a different opinion on the incident.

“Well that’s the rules. We do it as well with TEs and FBs going back to the line of scrimmage. So got to do a good job of playing it. It’s a tough block. But whatever the rules are, those are the rules.”

In the end, the Giants dodged a bullet. Even if Thibodeaux is out 3-4 weeks and misses Week 1, this injury could have been far worse. Giants fans feared the worst following the play. But Kayvon Thibodeaux seemingly escaped without any overly-concerning ailments. Nonetheless, the Giants will closely monitor his status as the preseason rolls on. The last thing they want to do is further aggravate the injury and cause Thibodeaux to miss more time.

We will continue to report on Kayvon Thibodeaux injury updates. For now, his timetable is unclear. But it is appearing increasingly likely that he will be available for Week 1 of the regular season.