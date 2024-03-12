The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing one of their own. T.J. Watt's brother Derek is retiring from the NFL, per 33rd Team. Watt played fullback for the Steel City franchise.
Derek Watt ends his career with 71 total rushing yards, on 29 carries in the NFL. He played for the Steelers since 2020, and also spent some time with the Los Angeles Chargers. Watt also had two career rushing touchdowns, including one in the 2022 season. Watt didn't gain any offensive stats in the 2023 campaign, while the team finished 10-7 and lost in the AFC playoffs.
Although Watts was a running back, he actually garnered better statistics receiving in his professional career. He finishes his career with 18 receptions for 178 yards receiving, to go with one touchdown. In 110 career games played, he also made 62 tackles, including 45 solo stops. He spent the 2023 season as a free agent, per Steelers Depot.
Watt entered the league in 2016, picked in the sixth round of the NFL Draft that year by the Chargers. He played his college football at Wisconsin. Watt joins a number of players who have announced their retirement this offseason, including Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Steelers offense will definitely look somewhat different in 2024. The team signed Russell Wilson, and is rumored to be shopping Diontae Johnson. The loss of Watt definitely puts the team in need of another strong fullback that can play the role of hard-nosed blocker. The role of fullback in the NFL has seemed to disappear over the years.
Steelers fans surely appreciate everything Derek Watt did for the franchise, and wish him well in his retirement.