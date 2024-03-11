With all-time great center Jason Kelce officially retiring, it is essential for the Philadelphia Eagles to maintain stability among the rest of their vaunted offensive line. They are intent on keeping that crucial aspect of their identity intact, hence their record-setting move.
Philly is agreeing to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl selection Landon Dickerson, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal carries a base value of $84 million, can be worth up to $87 million and will pay the guard $50 million in total guarantees. Dickerson is now the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history.
This massive financial commitment might startle Eagles fans a bit, but with there being questions about the productivity and chemistry of this offense, general manager Howie Roseman is trusting that a reliable O-Line can prevent another implosion from occurring next season. Although there are multiple things he must address on both sides of the ball if this team is truly going to bounce back, this move could be a critical next step.
Dickerson, a former national champion with Alabama and the No. 37 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been a stalwart in the trenches for the last two years. He played over 1,000 snaps in 2023-24, allowing just three sacks and five hits.
This extension should have a huge impact on the free agent market as a whole, as Rapoport notes. A slew of guards might be extremely grateful to both the Eagles and Landon Dickerson when the offseason is over.
Philadelphia cannot be content. Now that the front office has locked up a key Jalen Hurts protector, it must focus on fixing the defense. Howie Roseman may have a few sleepless nights ahead, but Dickerson should rest soundly for a long time.