The NFL schedule has been released for the 2022 season and the Pittsburgh Steelers apparently have a peculiar quirk on theirs for all 17 games next season.

No, it’s not a strength of schedule issue. Nor do they have an edge when it comes to home games played given that this season, they’re playing nine road games compared to eight home contests.

But what the Steelers do have going for them next season is that they’re staying put on the Eastern size of the map for the entire 2022 campaign.

The Steelers play in the Eastern Time Zone the entire 2022 season 😳 pic.twitter.com/lMPNgrfYnM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 30, 2022

No more lengthy cross-country flights for any of the Steelers players. No more time zone conversion issues while phoning loved ones from the West Coast. Pittsburgh isn’t going too far from, well, Pittsburgh.

The closest the Steelers get are their road games against the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons, which places them just a few hundred miles from or a couple hours drive away from the Central Time zone.

Perhaps the biggest winner in all this would be Steelers superfans hankering to catch as many games they can next season – or maybe even complete all 17 of them. Given the week-by-week basis of games in the NFL and basically every game being of relatively drivable distances from Pittsburgh, there could be a few more butts in seats rocking some Steelers gear on away games.

But truth be told, the Steelers probably want nothing more than to play a few games in a different time zone. That would mean a postseason berth for a few road games and a trip to the Super Bowl venue slated for Arizona in February.