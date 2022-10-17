The wild Diontae Johnson truth behind Mitch Trubisky’s initial benching vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the ultimate upset on Sunday, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. It was Mitch Trubisky who played hero too, coming in for the injured Kenny Pickett and leading his team to victory in his best performance yet.

As we know, Trubisky got benched in favor of Pickett recently, but it appears it wasn’t due to performance. As Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette pointed out, the signal-caller was benched at halftime against the Jets in Week 4 after an altercation in the locker room with wideout Diontae Johnson:

“Mitch Trubisky was benched against the Jets following a locker room confrontation at halftime with receiver Diontae Johnson, multiple sources have told the Post-Gazette. According to sources, Johnson began yelling at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, even though Johnson had a pass skip off his hands that resulted in an interception and failed to get his feet inbounds on what would have been a 23-yard touchdown in the first half. Trubisky stood up to Johnson and a heated exchange occurred. That’s when Pickett was told he would start the second half.”

Yikes. I mean, Mike Tomlin didn’t exactly make the wrong decision to bench Trubisky following that scuffle. But, he looks like Trubisky could potentially be back in as QB1. The Steelers play the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, which means there is going to be a spotlight on this contest if Pickett plays after he suffered a concussion on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa returns here too after his scary head injury.

Mitch Trubisky time could be alive. He’s once again proven he’s capable after completing 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards in Week 6. We’ll see what happens.