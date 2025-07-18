The Indiana Fever have already faced plenty of adversity during the 2025 WNBA season. Most recently, it is another injury to guard Caitlin Clark just days before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The WNBA has finally revealed which player will take Clark's place in one of this weekend's important skills challenges.

Fever guard Lexie Hull will replace superstar Caitlin Clark in the 3-Point Contest at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Hull is an excellent pick to replace Clark. She may not be a volume shooter in 2025, but Hull is incredibly efficient from behind the three-point line. She has a 46.8% shooting percentage from downtown and was the most efficient three-point shooter in the W for most of the season.

Hull will go up against Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, and Sonia Citron in the 3-Point Contest.

Clark announced on Thursday that she will not participate at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend because of a right groin injury. She suffered the injury in the final minutes of Indiana's win against Connecticut at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday night.

Clark will not participate in the All-Star Game itself and will be replaced by Mystics guard Brittney Sykes.

WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman sends heartfelt message to Caitlin Clark amid injury concerns

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts on the bench after a play in the final second of the game against the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

One WNBA legend sent a heartfelt message to Clark while she battles this new injury.

Nancy Lieberman sent a message to Clark from a youth basketball camp in Texas on Thursday.

“Hi, Caitlin, it’s a basketball camp in Dallas, and we’ve got tons of children, and I just want to personally say thank you,” Lieberman said in the video posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for the game. Thank you for our friendship. I so admire you as a human being. You’re epic as the basketball player, but we’re praying that you will heal quickly.”

Lieberman did her best to encourage Clark even though she will miss this year's All-Star Game.

“I know it’s disappointing, because All-Star’s here in your hometown right now. You’ve changed the game, so many people love you,”

It is currently unknown how long Clark will be out with this new groin injury.But the Fever need to continue stacking wins, with or without Clark.

Next up for Indiana is another road trip to New York to face the Liberty on Tuesday night.

