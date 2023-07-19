Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt reacted to the multiple-year contract extension linebacker Alex Highsmith agreed to on Wednesday.

“Congrats brother,” Watt wrote. “You earned it! Can't wait for this season.”

The Steelers and Alex Highsmith agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension on Wednesday. The contract will make him one of the top 10 highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL, according to a Wednesday article from NFL.com Digital Content Editor Michael Baca.

“This means everything,” said Highsmith just moments after signing his contract, via Steelers.com. “I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can't wait to get to work. I am excited.”

Alex Highsmith, a former third-round pick for the Steelers, has played in 49 games and started in 38 since he was selected with the 102nd choice in the 2020 NFL Draft. He earned a combined 63 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one pass deflection during the 17 games he suited up for the Steelers last season. He totaled as many as nine tackles in a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, adding on four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss as the Steelers took a 23-20 victory at Paycor Stadium.

Alex Highsmith will reunite with a Steelers defense that features Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a cornerback duo of Patrick Peterson and Joey Porter Jr. Fitzpatrick, formerly from the Miami Dolphins, earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl games and a spot on the All-Pro First Team in a season that saw him place second on the Steelers with 96 tackles.