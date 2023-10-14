TJ Watt has officially been punished by the NFL for what it deems as two violations that the Pittsburgh Steelers star committed during their Week 5 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

The former Defensive Player of the Year had a pivotal role in helping the Steelers erase a 10-3 Ravens lead heading to the fourth quarter to claim the 17-10 victory. Watt ended the night with two sacks as Pittsburgh secured their third win of the season.

In one of those sacks, however, Watt celebrated like crazy. Late in the fourth quarter when he stopped Jackson, Watt got absolutely hyped and removed his helmet as he celebrated the play. The NFL fined him $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result.

T.J. Watt was also fined $13,659 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct for taking his helmet off after the late sack of Lamar Jackson #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/RRTekZGMZC — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 14, 2023

In another instance, when Watt was trying to stop a Jackson pass to Zay Flowers, he inadvertently punched the Ravens' rookie wide receiver to the helmet. The NFL also punished him for it due to unnecessary roughness.

This was pretty crazy from Sunday, #Steelers TJ Watt punched Zay Flowers right in the face 😆 (via @bobbybaltimoree)pic.twitter.com/YAj9kYfsoU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2023

In total, TJ Watt has been fined $25,132 as a result of those violations, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It remains to be seen if Watt will appeal the fine or just let it be, but to be fair, it's not a surprise why he a disciplinary action was taken. After all, even Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was punished for doing a beer celebration with the fans on the stands.

Watt will probably be okay with the fine, though, especially since the Steelers took the W and steered the team back to the right direction after the humbling they took from the Houston Texans in Week 4.