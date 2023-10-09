Houston Texans legend JJ Watt showed some brotherly love for younger sibling TJ Watt on Sunday. The former tweeted his excitement after TJ Watt sacked the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 17-10 win in Week 5.

“ANOTHERRRRR SACKKKKKKK!!!!!! GO AHEAD AND END THE GAME KID!!!!” JJ Watt tweeted.

The Steelers had a 14-10 lead when TJ Watt recovered a fumble with just one minute left in the game. Pittsburgh made a field goal to increase their lead to seven points. The Ravens still had a chance especially with the dangerous Lamar Jackson under center.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, TJ snuffed out their last chance after he sacked Jackson on fourth down. The Steelers got the ball back, ran out the clock, and won their third game of the season. JJ Watt couldn't contain his excitement after seeing his younger brother win the game for the Steelers with his exceptional pass-rushing skills.

TJ Watt has been a monster on D for the Steelers

Pittsburgh badly needed the win after the CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans embarrassed them 30-6 in Week 4. TJ Watt already has eight sacks through the season's first five weeks. He could record at least 20 sacks at season's end at the rate he's going. He's stating his case for another Pro Bowl selection and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

JJ Watt certainly feels that way. He tweeted his sentiments after TJ Watt overtook James Harrison on the Steelers' all-time sack record three weeks ago. His younger brother pulled off the remarkable feat in Pittsburgh's 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

TJ Watt has been one of Mike Tomlin's most consistent performers this season. The Steelers head into their bye week with a 3-2 win-loss record. Expect a rested TJ Watt to charge out of the gate against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.