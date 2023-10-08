Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a phenomenal Week 4 performance in the Bills win over the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the game, the Dolphins skill position players, including WR Tyreek Hill and running backs Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert, were hyped following their 70-point performance versus the Denver Broncos. However, in the Bills-Dolphins game, it was Diggs who went off.

Diggs exploded with six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns. His three touchdowns highlighted a 48-point win for the Bills in which quarterback Josh Allen threw more touchdowns that incompletions. Diggs caught three of Allen's four touchdowns, solidifying the duo as one of the best QB-WR combos in the NFL.

Following one of the touchdowns, Diggs cheered with fans in the stands by spraying beer cans at the crowd. Though the celebration was simply Diggs celebrating his latest touchdown, the NFL has fined him $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct — his Stone Cold, beer-soaked touchdown celebration in last week’s blowout win over the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/7GUXXSz9FN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2023

Stefon Diggs joked after the game that he owed the fan he took the beers from $18, but he will end up having to spend quite a bit more money for his celebration. The fine caused many fans to react by calling the NFL the “no fun league” once again.

This will put a minor dent in the excitement for the Bills' win, but overall Buffalo is doing great. The Bills are now 3-1 and got the win over their toughest division rival of the season. Meanwhile Diggs has 31 receptions for 399 yards and four touchdowns.

Next up on Buffalo's schedule is a matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.