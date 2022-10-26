Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers may not have to wait much longer for the return of their star defensive player. In an announcement shared on the team’s official Twitter account on Wednesday, linebacker TJ Watt has returned to practice.

The team has sorely missed the former All-Pro and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who has not played since tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 1’s win over their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. On top of the chest injury, Watt former underwent a knee procedure earlier this month to clean up a preseason knock. As a result, head coach Mike Tomlin told the media on Tuesday that it is “highly unlikely” Watt will suit up for Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. This statement tracks given that the announcement included that Watt remains on the Reserve/Injured list despite his return to practice.

Barring an unforeseen occurrence, the soonest Watt can expect to return is Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints following the Steelers’ Week 9 bye. The Steelers could certainly use the help of Watt as the defense ranks third-worst in the league in total yards allowed (2760) and tied for fourth-fewest in sacks (12), per Pro Football Reference. To illustrate how sorely the linebacker’s presence is missed, the Steelers are dead-last in sacks since losing Watt ahead of Week 2, per B/R Gridiron.

TJ Watt alone recorded 22.5 sacks in 2021, tying the NFL single-season record set by former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan 20 years prior. So can the Steelers’ defense hold up and record a big win in Week 8 without Watt? Unfortunately, NFL fans will have to wait till Sunday to find out.