The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a massive victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to open their season. But they may have ended up suffering a bigger loss during the game, as it was announced shortly after the game that the Steelers feared that TJ Watt suffered a torn pectoral, which would keep him out for quite some time.

TJ Watt injury update

In the day after the game, not much has cleared up surrounding Watt’s status. For now, it looks like Watt and the Steelers are weighing their options on how to handle this injury, with both rehab and surgery being on the table at the moment. This could be a huge decision for Pittsburgh in the grand scheme of their 2022 season.

From NFL Now: The #Steelers and TJ Watt are weighing options surrounding his pec injury, with both rehab-only and surgery as the options. Plus, more on RB Najee Harris and his foot. pic.twitter.com/rYAwSyWHff — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL right now, so losing him for any period of time would be a massive blow. If Watt ends up getting surgery on this injury, there’s a chance that he could miss the entire season. If he opted to avoid surgery, chances are he would return this season, but it’s still unclear what his timetable for return would be.

For now, things aren’t looking particularly good for Watt and the Steelers. Chances are their defense will suffer a massive blow for the next few weeks with Watt on the sidelines, and considering how big of a role their defense played in their victory over the Bengals, that cannot be understated. Whatever option Watt chooses, the Steelers and their fans are hoping that we haven’t seen the last of Watt on the field for the 2022 season.