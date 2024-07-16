The Pittsburgh Steelers made several important acquisitions this NFL offseason, but one that is not getting as much attention is in their linebacker corps. Pittsburgh added linebacker Patrick Queen, who played for the team's bitter rival Baltimore Ravens. Queen is now no. 4 on the ESPN list of the NFL's best inside linebackers, per the network. That is a massive increase from last season, when he was an honorable mention.

Queen is getting this kind of love from NFL executives and coaches, because he is showing a powerful ability to rush the passer.

“Closing speed and blitzing ability,” an AFC executive said, per ESPN, about why he is surging in the rankings. “He'll make a big impact on Pittsburgh's defense.”

Queen signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers in March. It was a major coup for the Steelers to pull the young gun away from the Ravens. Baltimore made efforts to re-sign him, but the Steelers were able to come to terms with him on a major contract.

The Steelers switched up the roster for a championship

The Steelers made an aggressive pitch to Queen during the offseason, because they clearly also believe in the linebacker's ability. Queen finished the 2023 season with 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 6 pass deflections. He was a mainstay in that Ravens defense the last few years, and helped the team reach the 2023 AFC Playoffs. The Ravens lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Pittsburgh also added to their offense during the offseason. The Steelers famously parted ways with their entire quarterback room from last year. The team brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, while also parting ways with wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The team will have almost an entirely new offense this year.

Queen will be relied upon to help that offense out with his play. He does have his doubters, despite his surging ranking on the ESPN list. Queen is being criticized for how he plays in zone coverage.

“Lack of instincts might show now that he's not playing next to Superman [Roquan Smith],” an NFC executive said, per ESPN.

Smith played in Baltimore with Queen for a few seasons. Queen said he has the utmost respect for Smith, who helped to mentor him.

“Great dude,” Queen said of Smith, per CBS Sports. “Vocal leader. Passionate guy. Just seeing how he plays every single down, every single day, practice, film, the way he goes in the cafeteria and greets everybody. Just an all-around guy.

“There's so much I learned from that guy. I am thankful for him, and he knows that. We talk about it. There's so much stuff that I could go on (saying) about that guy.”

Queen will get plenty of chances to prove those doubters wrong. The linebacker went to the Pro Bowl in 2023, and was a part of an LSU football team that won the College Football Playoff in 2020. He plays with an intensity and passion that should immediately make an impact for the Steelers.

“The biggest thing for me now is just going out and proving that I can be that guy, that vocal, dominant leader that everyone looks up to,” Queen added, per CBS.

Pittsburgh is looking to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade. The team made the AFC Playoffs last season, before losing to the Buffalo Bills.