The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of doing really well in the NFL. However, last season didn't go as well as they'd hoped. Still, as this year's NFL preseason rolls on, some players have started to shine and show they might become key players in the next season. In this article, we'll take a closer look at four players who are catching everyone's attention during the preseason games.

How the Pittsburgh Steelers Did in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

Last season was a bit of a rollercoaster for the Steelers. They didn't start very well, only winning two out of their first eight games. However, things got better after they took a break in Week 9. They won seven of their last nine games, which was a good turnaround. They ended up with a 9-8 record, but it wasn't enough to make it to the playoffs. Still, there were some bright spots in their team, like Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Alex Highsmith.

Now let's focus on four Steelers players who are doing exceptionally well in the 2023 NFL preseason.

1. Dan Moore Jr

First, let's talk about Dan Moore Jr. He's one of the players impressing everyone during the preseason. The Steelers picked Moore in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he's been doing great in the little time he's been on the field. He's shown excellent footwork and technique, and he's stood up against some of the best pass rushers in the league. He wasn't expecting to be a starter as a rookie, but he had to step up when Zach Banner got injured. Originally meant to be the backup, he ended up playing every game he was healthy for.

Despite facing tough challenges and the risk of losing his starting position, Moore has responded really well. Right now, it looks like he's going to start the regular season just where he finished the last one, as the left tackle. He had a strong training camp and preseason debut, and he managed to keep his starting spot against competition from Broderick Jones.

2. Spencer Anderson

Another player who's making people pay attention is Spencer Anderson. He's a rookie center whom the Steelers chose in the seventh round. He is really making the most of his chances this preseason. He's been doing a swell job in both pass protection and run-blocking. If he keeps this up, he could become a really valuable player for the Steelers' defense in the upcoming season.

As a rookie, Anderson is showing signs of securing a spot on the team's roster. After doing well in his first preseason game, he's getting more practice time as the third-string center. He's also even been given a chance to play as a tackle in the second team. He's showing his worth and fighting for a spot on the final roster. He did a good job playing in various positions during the first preseason game.

Kenny Pickett's first 2023 NFL preseason game went really well. He played in just one series with the first-team offense. It's not a lot to go on, but it wasn't just about the result (they scored a touchdown) or the stats (he completed 6 out of 7 passes for 70 yards). What really stood out was the quality of Pickett's play. He faced some pressure during one of his throws, and he only missed one pass, which was when he was under pressure. His other throws were really precise and had a lot of power. He made good decisions and showed his skills.

He made a classic Pickett move when he threw the ball accurately to Diontae Johnson while moving to the left, resulting in a 13-yard gain. He also made a perfect throw to George Pickens on a third-and-8 situation. This led to a 33-yard touchdown. This was a longer distance than any Steelers' touchdown in the previous season. Even though it was just a preseason game, Pickett looked sharp and ready to go.

Kenny Pickett finds George Pickens DEEP 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7RBcqzaqRz — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) August 17, 2023

4. George Pickens

Lastly, we have up-and-coming wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens is showing that he could become a significant player in the upcoming season. He's been catching the ball really well and showing off his skills in running routes. He's been successful in both long passes and short throws. If he keeps improving his teamwork with Pickett, he could become a very powerful weapon in their passing strategy. As such, many people are already excited about Pickens. Every day, he makes incredible catches that amaze everyone. His skills are even better and more refined in 2023, which is a concern for opposing defenses.

Team Outlook

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of potential. They have a few uncertainties, but they also have young players who could step up and make a big impact. Even though their last season didn't end as they hoped, some young players are showing they could become really important in the next season. Players like Dan Moore Jr., Spencer Anderson, Kenny Pickett, and George Pickens are all doing exceptionally well in the preseason. If they keep up this high level of play, the Steelers could become a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.