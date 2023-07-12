The NFL offseason has been long and grueling, but the light has finally appeared at the end of the tunnel. Training camp is just a couple weeks away, and the preseason and regular season aren't far behind. It won't be long until we're all gathered around the TV watching some good ol' pigskin again.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, this season is shaping up to be a big one. The Steelers closed last season on a high note by winning seven of their final nine games, but ultimately fell just short of the playoffs. This season, they're looking to make a return to the postseason after a brief absence, but they'll have to fight through a brutal AFC to do it.

As the offseason enters its final stretch, Pittsburgh has some interesting decisions to make. Like every other team, the Steelers must trim their roster down to 53 players before the regular season begins, and some of those cuts won't be easy. In the same vein, they could also make some trades to clear up some roster spots while also getting some value back.

With that said, here are three Steelers trade candidates ahead of training camp.

3. Kevin Dotson, G

Dotson may have started all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season, but his actual play was questionable. He finished the year with a 65.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, and allowed four sacks with 12 penalties. He largely earned the starting job because the Steelers had no better option, but now they do.

This offseason, the Steelers signed former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency. Seumalo started all 17 games last season for arguably the best offensive line in football, and only allowed one sack all year. With Seumalo coming across the state, it seems likely that Dotson's days as a starter in Pittsburgh are over.

Dotson could theoretically stick around as a backup option, but he may want a fresh start instead. Even with his inconsistent play, he's still pretty young at just 26 and has some nice experience under his belt. Some team may have interest at him, while the Steelers could save around $2.7 million and get a late-round pick in return.

2. Levi Wallace, CB

Wallace joined the Steelers last season after four years with the Buffalo Bills, and he played pretty well. He finished the year with 48 tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions, the second-most on the team behind Minkah Fitzpatrick. For a team relatively thin at cornerback, Wallace was a very capable starter.

This season, though, the Steelers have much better corner depth to depend on. They signed veteran Patrick Peterson in free agency, then drafted Joey Porter Jr. in the second round. With the added depth, Wallace suddenly finds himself as likely the third corner in Pittsburgh.

Knowing that, it's not out of the question that Wallace could be a trade candidate for the Steelers. Maybe not before the season, but if the Steelers are doing poorly by the trade deadline, he could be a popular target. The Steelers could also save $4 million against the cap with a trade, and Wallace could fetch them a mid-round pick. If he isn't in the cards as a starter, then this could be an ideal solution.

1. Alex Highsmith, LB

In an ideal world, the Steelers should not even give a thought to trading Highsmith. The third-year linebacker had a breakout performance in 2022, racking up a team-high 14.5 sacks on the season. He's also very young at just 25, so he should be a key part of the defense's future as well.

That is, if they can manage to keep him. The young pass-rusher is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he's due for a massive raise on his next deal. With the Steelers already being over next year's salary cap, working out a new deal may be tricky.

Pittsburgh's first priority should be extending Highsmith, but if they're unable to, they can't let him walk for nothing. He could fetch a pretty penny on the trade market, which would at least make the sting of losing him hurt a bit less. Like Wallace, Highsmith could also be a trade-deadline target if the Steelers are doing poorly.

Trading Highsmith would not be an ideal scenario for the Steelers, but it may be necessary if extension talks go south.