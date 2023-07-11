Training camp looms across the NFL as another exciting season awaits. For Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, a beckoning training camp suggests a contract extension is coming, one that he is confident will get done, reports Wilmington StarNews' Michael Cuneo.

“I'm still confident that it's going to get it done. I'm excited for what the future holds and know that I want to be in Pittsburgh because I love everything about the organization.”

Highsmith is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and coming off of the best year of his career, he is certainly due a massive payday. Still, Highsmith believes it is as important as ever to stay focused.

“I think so many guys get to the NFL and think they've made it, but that's not the case. You got to continue to work harder than ever when you get to the league because (you might have been) the best in college, but now you're back to the bottom in the NFL.”

It is a great mindset for Highsmith, one that will make Steelers fans proud. Pittsburgh figures to have a formidable defensive unit this season and Highsmith will be a key factor in making those predictions come true.

The Steelers in general should be excited about the upcoming season after over performing last year. Kenny Pickett looks like he was a steal at quarterback, and the roster in general is brimming with young talent. Alex Highsmith is one of those budding young stars, and expect the Steelers to reward the strong start to his career with a contract extension soon.