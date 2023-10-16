Despite allowing the third-most yards per game and gaining the third-fewest yards per contest in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 7 with a 3-2 record, just half a game out of the lead in the AFC North. The Steelers have played an ugly yet effective brand of football, forcing their opponents to make mistakes while grinding our narrow victories.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Steelers will look to add some important pieces as the team pushes for a playoff berth. With obvious needs on the offensive and defensive lines, here are three early trade candidates for Pittsburgh ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

3 Steelers trade candidates

Garett Bolles (Denver Broncos)

The struggles of the Pittsburgh offense originate from the poor play of the offensive line. The only two players who rank in the “Average” category according to Pro Football Focus' player grade are Broderick Jones and Isaac Seumalo. The worst among the bunch has been left tackle Dan Moore Jr., whose PFF grade of 29.3 puts him well below the threshold of 49.9 for the “Poor” category (the lowest possible grouping).

One of the best offensive linemen available ahead of the deadline is Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles. While he has never been a Pro Bowl nominee (an All-Pro Second Team nomination in 2020 is his lone award), the 31-year-old has consistently been a solid starter across his seven NFL seasons. With Denver's struggles this year, it is only a matter of time before the team starts to sell its assets. Bolles would slide in as the immediate starter at left tackle, while the rookie Broderick Jones — a first-round pick out of Georgia — would slide to right tackle. Jones will eventually take over at left tackle, but the team has given him reps at right tackle during practice this year and he is comfortable playing on both sides.

The addition of a solid tackle like Garett Bolles would immediately shore up this shaky Pittsburgh offensive.

John Jenkins (Las Vegas Raiders)

An already thin defensive line suffered a huge blow when Cameron Heyward went down in Week 1. The perennial Pro Bowler suffered a torn groin and underwent surgery which could keep him out for eight weeks. In his absence, the Steelers' run defense has been exceedingly poor. The team is giving up 143.8 yards per game on the ground, fourth-worst in the league. Rookie Keeanu Benton has been solid off the bench, but this unit needs more depth.

One option is Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins. The 34-year-old is a solid run-stopper at 324 pounds and would be an affordable acquisition willing to do the dirty work coming off the bench.

Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears)

The Steelers' defensive line has been unable to stop opponents on the ground, and their secondary has not been much better through the air, allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game. Patrick Peterson is clearly not the elite corner he once was, as the veteran is giving up a passer rating of 111.8 when targeted, including a team-high four touchdowns. While rookie Joey Porter Jr. has been impressive so far, Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan have disappointed, leaving Pittsburgh with considerable questions in the secondary.

The best player available on the trade market is Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Johnson has a passer rating allowed of just 57.4, giving up five completions on 11 targets for 46 yards and no TDs. The fourth-year player is a free agent after this season, making him a solid starter available at an affordable price.