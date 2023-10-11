The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the Baltimore Ravens by coming back in the end of the fourth quarter to defeat the Ravens 17-10. Pittsburgh was trailing by two points with under two minutes to go when quarterback Kenny Pickett hit wide receiver George Pickens for a 41-yard game-winning touchdown.

According to Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, coach Mike Tomlin had been anticipating an opportunity to make a play like this all year. Tomlin warned his team ahead of the game that the Ravens liked to play zero coverage during important game situations, which would be the perfect time for the Steelers to take a chance at a big play.

“Next think you know, you got the zero coverage, which, I don’t know why they was was pressing in zero coverage anyway,” Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast. “Both corners and the nickel back was pressing, they were in zero, meaning no safeties, they pretty much brought the kitchen sink, everybody’s on the island in press coverage, which is almost unheard of. But better for us than them, and we got ‘em.

“The crazy thing about that too, I’ll never forget, on Wednesday meeting, coach said, ‘when it’s a dying moment, they will try to burn the house down.' You go back to that moment, I’ll be damned, they tried to burn the house down and we caught ‘em,” via Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot.

Thanks to the touchdown, the Steelers moved to 3-2 and took the lead in the AFC North over the Ravens.