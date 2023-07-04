ESPN has parted with some of its notable names amid company layoffs, including longtime NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy and hot-take artist Max Kellerman. The cost-cutting moves bring about huge changes to the network and leave viewers in a state of concern. Is it possible that someone as big as Stephen A. Smith could be laid off, too?

It would be preposterous, unconscionable and inconceivable to think of an ESPN without Stephen A. The First Take host rose through the ranks of the sports media world and became one of the most well-known sports media figures — for reasons good and bad — for his fiery, intense takes and hilarious reactions. But the big network is taking drastic steps to save a few bucks, leaving open the possibility that Smith is moved on from.

On the Stephen A. Smith Show, a product of FanDuel, he floated the idea that the ESPN layoffs could come for him. He explained that he always watches out for himself and knows what could happen.

"This ain't the end, more is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next." Thoughts Stephen A. Smith's statement on the recent ESPN layoffs? 🤔 (via @FDsportsbook, The @stephenasmith Show) pic.twitter.com/NrnfGq5zct — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2023

“Let's deal with reality. This ain't the end, more is coming,” Smith said regarding the ESPN layoffs. “And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next. Let me tell y'all something: don’t ever, ever, ever in your life as a Black person take anything for granted. I told you before when white folks catch a cold, Black folks catch pneumonia. The Neil Everetts are gone, the Jeff Van Gundys are gone…You didn’t think Black folks would be on the list, too? That’s always the case.”

Cutting ties with Stephen A. would allow ESPN to get his $8 million compensation off their books. But it would also cost them someone who has been a master at generating clicks for years. From his debates with Skip Bayless to Kellerman to whoever the network pairs him with on that given day, he has always entertained.

If ESPN does make the shocking decision, you can still be sure that Stephen A. Smith isn’t going anywhere. With tons of platforms ready to make him the centerpiece of their shows, he should have no trouble at all finding another home.