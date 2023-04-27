A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Every fan of the New York Knicks has to be rejoicing right now after their team took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series. With the win, the Knicks have now booked their place in the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a full decade.

ESPN broadcaster Stephen A Smith has been as loyal to the Knicks as any fan out there, in spite of all the pain and suffering he’s had to go through over the years. As such, it comes as no surprise that Stephen A was absolutely hyped after his beloved Knicks finally gave him something to cheer about:

"ONE DOWN, TWO MORE TO GO! I'M THINKIN FINALS BABY, IM THINKIN FINALS!" Stephen A Smith was HYPE after the Knicks eliminated the Cavs and predicted an NBA Finals appearance 👀 Do the Knicks have a chance to go to the Finals? 🤔pic.twitter.com/3tlSnEjQmT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

Stephen A Smith is all of New York right now after their massive series-clinching win over the Cavs. The man simply couldn’t contain himself and honestly, you can’t blame him for going absolutely wild here.

Smith also couldn’t help but send a special shoutout to Donovan Mitchell, who now has to be devastated after failing to carry Cleveland to a second-round berth. Mitchell, who was extremely close to joining the Knicks last summer, just got kicked out of the postseason in the most savage way possible — against the very team that he turned his back on not too long ago. Stephen A said that he has nothing but love for the Cavs star, but you just know that Smith isn’t exactly prioritizing Mitchell’s feelings right about now.

With this win, the Knicks now await the victors of the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat series.