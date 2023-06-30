One of the most familiar faces in sports broadcasting has been let go by his company. Amid talks of potential layoffs, it was announced that commentator and ex-NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy has been let go by ESPN, per the New York Post. Van Gundy is part of ESPN's NBA broadcast along with Mark Jackson and Mike Breen.

“ESPN has let go its top NBA game analyst Jeff Van Gundy, The Post has learned. Van Gundy, 61, has been with ESPN for 16 years, calling the Finals with play-by-player Mike Breen and co-game analyst, Mark Jackson.”

The New York Post reported earlier this month that ESPN was planning to lay off some of their on-air talent. The reason is easy to see, of course: the company is trying to cut costs. Apparently, even the most tenured in the organization won't be spared. Van Gundy has been a commentator of the NBA for nearly two decades before being laid off today.

With this move, one might wonder what Jeff Van Gundy's next move might be after his stint at ESPN. While he's a decorated commentator in his own right, Van Gundy' roots are come from coaching. He was an NBA coach way before his time in ESPN, and it's fair to wonder if he'll return to coaching after this.