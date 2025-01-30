ESPN star Stephen A. Smith appeared in a recent poll conducted by John McLaughlin as a 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate, adding fuel to the speculation that he could run for president.

The national survey, which polled 1,000 general election voters, asked respondents to choose their preferred Democratic candidate if the 2028 primary was held today. Two percent of those surveyed selected Smith, a figure that put him ahead of former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, both of whom garnered just one percent. Smith trailed Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, by only one percentage point.

Kamala Harris received 33 percent of the vote, maintaining a significant lead over all other potential contenders despite her recent defeat by Trump in November’s presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris drew 75 million votes, the third most in US Presidential Election history.

Her vote total surpassed Trump’s 2020 election total of 74.2 million votes but his 76.8 million votes in the 2024 election places him at number two in history only behind Joe Biden’s 81.3 million votes in 2020 that coincided with his victory. Kamala Harris's vote total also eclipsed the vote totals of Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and 2012 campaign (69.5 million & 69.9 million), Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign (65.8 million), and George W. Bush's 2004 campaign (62 million).

Smith took to social media to issue a cryptic response to the poll results, further fueling curiosity about his political aspirations. He quoted a post on his X account with a GIF of himself drinking from a straw with a smirk on his face.

This isn’t the first time Smith has dipped his toes into political waters. Known to millions for his animated takes on sports, Smith has broadened his platform in recent years to discuss political and social issues. Through The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast and appearances on programs such as Sean Hannity’s Fox News program Hannity and Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation program Cuomo, Smith has not shied away from controversial topics or sharing his views on the state of American politics.

During a recent interview on ABC’s The View, Stephen A. Smith hinted at the notion of running for president, addressing his potential candidacy with characteristic candor.

“I have no desire to be a congressional figure or senator,” Smith said. “But if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it.”

While acknowledging his newfound place in the political conversation, Smith was adamant about charting his own course outside the traditional two-party system.

“That's right, yes, absolutely. For that? Yes. Including Democrats, by the way. I mean, they broke through the line. What’s wrong with me doing it? But I would be an Independent because I don’t like either side and I’m not going to be bought and paid for. I’m gonna do what I believe is in the best interest of the American people, whatever that may be. And I’m going to make my decisions and I’m going to stand on them.”

A proud graduate of an HBCU, Smith supported Kamala Harris during her previous presidential run but recently expressed dissatisfaction with his support during an appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Although 2028 is still a few years away, the idea of Stephen A. Smith in the White House might seem unlikely to some. However, his recent comments and emerging polling data are sure to spark more speculation as the 2026 midterms approach.