Stephen A. Smith is arguably the biggest voice in professional sports with his bombast, outsized opinions and unvarnished confidence in the takes he gives daily. Smith has parlayed that influence and fan base into a robust media platform, particularly through his podcast The Stephen A. Smith Show. On his podcast he often takes a step out of the sports arena, speaking about cultural and even political happenings in the nation.

In the past couple of years Stephen A. Smith's political opinions have traveled, often drawing ire for what some consider political takes that don't represent the group of people he says to unabashedly speak up for. But, whether you love or hate his view on politics, Smith clearly wants his voice to resonate in the arena. Earlier this year Smith expressed his desire to debate Donald Trump and even said that he has been asked to run for political office before.

Smith recently discussed if he would be interested in running for president in the future in an appearance on ABC's The View.

Smith was uncommitted, saying he liked how his life is now. But, his comments indicated that he wasn't ruling out and the circumstances would have to be perfect.

“I have no desire to be a congressional figure or senator. But if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it.”

He was bullish on his ability to communicate his beliefs effectively in the stratified political landscape.

“That's right, yes, absolutely. For that? Yes. Including Democrats, by the way. I mean, they broke through the line. What’s wrong with me doing it? But I would be an Independent because I don’t like either side and I’m not going to be bought and paid for. I’m gonna do what I believe is in the best interest of the American people, whatever that may be. And I’m going to make my decisions and I’m going to stand on them.”

Smith, an HBCU graduate, was a supporter of Kamala Harris during her run for president. Perhaps Smith believes that he could be the first HBCU graduate to hold the nation's highest office if the opportunity presented itself. But, we may never know.