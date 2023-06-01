Shannon Sharpe will leave FS1’s “Undisputed” after seven years as co-host with Skip Bayless. Sharpe’s final show is expected to be after the 2023 NBA Finals concluding in June, per The Post.

Sharpe’s departure comes as a surprise to many, as he had been a key part of the show’s success. Sharpe’s combination of intelligence, wit, and charisma made him a popular figure with viewers, and his on-air chemistry with Bayless was undeniable.

The reasons for Shannon Sharpe’s departure are not entirely clear, but it is possible that he was unhappy with the direction of the show. In recent months, “Undisputed” has become increasingly focused on hot-take debates, and Sharpe may have felt that he was no longer able to contribute in a meaningful way. He also expressed having creative issues with Bayless, citing a desire to be equal with him in terms of topic selection.

There was public friction between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the show after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in a Week 17 game against the Bengals.

Bayless, in a stream-of-conscious tweet sent after Hamlin had collapsed but before the rest of the game had been canceled, wrote, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.” Shannon Sharpe stayed home from “Undisputed” the following morning; when he returned a day later, he said that he had wished Skip Bayless would take the tweet down, while Skip said that he stood by it.

Shannon Sharpe, 54 is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time All-Pro, and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is also the host of the popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast, which draws a big audience on social media and YouTube; it will also be leaving Fox Sports, a source said.

Sharpe, Skip Bayless, and a Fox Sports spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It is unclear at this time what FS1 will do to replace Sharpe on the show.