Despite his retiring from baseball during the 2023 MLB season, the Washington Nationals still wanted Stephen Strasburg at spring training this year.
The Nationals provided Strasburg with a locker and had him on the 40-man roster in hopes that he would report and mentor younger players on the team.
It wasn't to be, and now that he and the Nationals have worked out the financials, Strasburg's MLB retirement is official, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
“Strasburg, who planned to retire last September with a lavish press conference at Nationals Park, only for the Nats to change their mind, this time is retiring Saturday with a simple clerical move on the MLB transactions page.
Strasburg, who has not pitched since June 9, 2022, still will receive the remaining $105 million owed from his original seven-year, $245 million contract, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.
The original contract was heavily deferred, $11.4 million annually, with Strasburg scheduled to receive $26.5 million in 2027, 2028 and 2029.
As part of his retirement deal, the contract was restructured to further increase the deferrals.”
Strasburg, who only made eight starts and pitched 31 ⅓ innings since signing his free-agent contract after helping lead the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title, underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021 and never fully recovered.
Strasburg, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA and was the 2019 World Series MVP, winning his two starts against the Houston Astros with a 2.51 ERA. He had a 1.46 ERA in six total postseason appearances in 2019.
Reaction to Strasburg's MLB retirement
Reaction is pouring in on Strasburg's retirement.
David Aldridge – “Strasburg's 2019 season was incredible on its own. But Game 6 of the 2019 World Series was otherworldly. He gave up two first-inning runs, found out he was tipping his pitches, adjusted, and buried the Astros thereafter over 8 1/3 innings, as he did everyone that postseason (1.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 47Ks, 4 walks). The Nationals do not get rings without him. He was That Dude.”
Talkin' Nats – “All Star. World Series MVP. World Series Champion. One of the greatest pitchers in playoff history. Stephen Strasburg is an all time great. Thank you legend.”
Bennett Lehmann – “First of all, thank you, Stephen Strasburg for all you did for the organization and baseball in Washington DC. Your number 37 will never be worn again in the history of this franchise. Arguably greatest postseason pitcher in MLB history had arguably the most electric debut in MLB history, too. Do you remember where you were?”
Tyler Milliken – “You just had to be there man. One of the most electric debuts I’ve ever seen. Absolutely sucks to see things end this way for Stephen Strasburg. That 2019 playoff run will live forever. 1.98 ERA/2.39 FIP in 36.1 IP. World Series MVP.”
Hashim Horne – “Stephen Strasburg was great. And he realized the ultimate goal, even if the individual accolades weren't always there. 2019 WS MVP 3x All-Star 2012 Silver Slugger for kicks #Nats history pitch WAR: 2nd ERA: 2nd games: 4th starts: 1st innings: 1st wins: 1st strikeouts: 1st”