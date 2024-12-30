Several Oddsmakers named him the preseason favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Though Stephon Castle has hit the toughest stretch of what's been a good, sometimes very good, rookie season for the San Antonio Spurs, the 20-year-old is still averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists in 25.1 minutes per game.

Through an impressive start to what many think will be a good, perhaps great, career, Castle is one of seven Spurs averaging double figures in points. He's fourth in assists behind true point guards Chris Paul and Tre Jones as well as Victor Wembanyama.

Recently, ClutchPoints asked the combo guard several questions as the national champion with the UConn Huskies adjusts to life in the NBA. Castle has started more than half the team's games and, more importantly, has played in the final minutes of close contests up until about two weeks ago. More than a third of the way through this season the Spurs are on track to easily outpace last year's win total of 22.

“I would say I feel like I belong,” Castle told ClutchPoints.

“But I wouldn't say it's easy.”

Early realizations for Spurs rookie Stephon Castle

ClutchPoints asked Castle if he's experienced any of those instances that rookies sometimes speak of. The ones that either prove an early surreal highlight or instead serve as a welcome to the big leagues.

“One of those moments for me is probably in practice with Vic [Wembanyama], honestly, probably blocking one of my shots. That's probably one of my in-time moments.”

Though the Covington, Georgia native pointed to a play that could've turned out better for him, he's enjoyed many more on the other end of the spectrum.

“I always have to put the work in and go out there and play my hardest,” Castle shared with ClutchPoints.

When asked if the transition to the NBA is seeming easier than he might've thought initially, the fourth overall pick in this past summer's draft answered diplomatically, though honestly.

“I wouldn't say it's a cake walk to have the performances. You're playing against great guys every night, so you've really got to bring it. I'm leaning on my teammates and my coaches to lead me through those times.”

Outside of the three famed top overall draft picks in their history (David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Victor Wembanyama), very few rookies have played significant minutes for the Spurs over the last several decades.

“That was something that I knew,” Castle told ClutchPoints.

“But, at the end of day, I feel like if you can guard, pass, dribble and shoot, I feel like you can play with anybody. I'm just using my versatility to my advantage, trying to do as much on the court as I can to help us win. I feel like that's what's been helping me.”

ClutchPoints followed up on whether the limited roles of previous rookies who wore Silver and Black served as motivation.

“I would say it mattered, but, I feel like everybody's is different. I wouldn't be looking at somebody's rookie path to determine how mine would go.”

With Wembanyama in the mix, there's little doubt as to which Spur all eyes are on. But, there may be little doubt regarding which player ranks second in that category.