When Victor Wembanyama says your maturity impresses him, it's time to take a bow. San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle might be that special. One thing's for certain right now. His play down the stretch of close games for the Silver and Black has won has been special.

“I've said many times, he's playing like he's much more experienced than he is,” Wemby said of his fellow 20-year-old. “I don't know where that comes from, but it's a good thing that we can trust him like that blindly in the fourth quarters.”

“I don't think I've ever shied away from big moments like that,” Castle told Clutchpoints following a late three-pointer in a win Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

It served as the latest example of this summer's fourth overall draft pick's ability to play well when it matters most.

Stephon Castle's huge shot his last time out

In rallying from 17 points down to beat the Warriors, the Spurs knocked off the team atop the Western Conference Standings at the time that still sits second.

“I told him that was the biggest shot of the game,” veteran Spurs guard Chris Paul said of Castle's three-pointer. “I think it was 90 to 90. That was a big shot, it put us 93 to 90.”

The 27-foot bomb came on a hand-off from Wembanyama after the ball had just crossed half-court.

“It was more than just in the moment. I wasn't really thinking that,” Castle responded to Clutchpoints' question about whether he had predetermined that he was going to let it fly if given the ball then and there.

“I mean, I was hoping for a foul. I think I got elbowed in the face the possession right before. It was a big play. I'm happy to see it go down, but just more happy about the trust my teammates have in me taking those shots,” the national champion with the UConn Huskies continued.

“Just knowing him, he just turned 20 and he acts like he's a 39-year-old,” Paul said, alluding to his own age. “He's just really calm and really confident and the only that you can be that confident is if you put in the work and he does it day in and day out.”

Defensively, Castle chased one of Paul's former teammates around for the better part of that win against Golden State. It wasn't the first time he guarded the opponent's top perimeter player nor the first time he played well down the stretch.

“Playing against guys that I've been watching since I was a little kid to have the ball in my hands in that moment, I felt that's something only a rookie could ask for,” Castle, who also helped keep Steph Curry in check Saturday, added.

“Shying away from it would be doing myself a disservice. I mean, just the confidence that I have in myself and my teammates to take that shot was the reason why I took it. And it felt good.”

Sounds a lot like another young high draft pick who plays for the Spurs. And to hear Wemby – he's more than happy to have a partner in crime in moments that ultimately define stars.

“He had something going on. I could feel it, I think everyone could feel it. He was super locked in. I have a blind trust in him.”