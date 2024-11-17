Not many fans were happy watching Jake Paul beat 58-year-old Mike Tyson in their blockbuster fight broadcasted on Netflix, causing many fans to express frustration on social media. Many sarcastically predicted Paul's next opponent would be another aging athlete past their physical prime, including former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason.

Gleason, who has been confined to a wheelchair since 2011, jokingly responded to the viral suggestion that he would box Paul.

“Name the time and place. #NoWhiteFlags,” Gleason tweeted.

Gleason himself did not publish the tweet with the 47-year-old unable to control his hands. Gleason's X, formerly Twitter, account reads “I tweet with my eyes” in his biography.

Gleason lost all ability to move any part of his body other than his eyes and occasional facial muscles when he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The condition is a fatal disease that eventually causes the body to completely shut down. Regardless of his condition, Gleason is an advocate for ALS and continues to make public appearances as a motivational speaker and activist.

The former safety retired from the NFL in 2008. He spent all seven of his years with the Saints and is best remembered for blocking a punt against the Atlanta Falcons in the team's first home game since Hurricane Katrina.

What happened to Steve Gleason?

Three years after he retired from the NFL, Steve Gleason announced that he was tragically diagnosed with the fatal amyotrophic lateral syndrome. Then 34 at the time of the diagnosis, Gleason struggled with his initial recovery before making his story public with a series of documentaries that depicted his life story.

Since developing ALS, Gleason added the phrase “live impossible” to all of his social media accounts. In early 2024, he released an autobiography titled A Life Impossible: Living with ALS: Finding Peace and Wisdom Through a Fragile Existence.

Months after publishing his novel, Gleason recently suffered a health scare in September that left him hospitalized for one week. The scare was attributed to low blood pressure and six days later, he announced on Instagram that he had been released back to his home.