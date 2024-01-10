The comedian needs support after Sunday night's Golden Globes.

Comedian Jo Koy is getting some much-needed support from Steve Martin after the backlash of his Golden Globes performance.

Fresh from hosting, Jo Koy's comedy didn't land too well on Sunday night in several instances. However, comic legend Steve Martin took to his defense on Threads, Variety reports.

Steve Martin supports Jo Koy's Golden Globes hosting

“I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote. “It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010.”

Martin continued, “So, congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand-up!”

Along with Martin, Whoopi Goldberg came to his defense as well. The View host said, “I don't know if it was the room. I don't know whether it was the jokes. I didn't get to see it. But I do know that he is as good as it gets when it comes to stand-up.”

Koy defended himself, too.

“It's a tough room,” he said on a GMA3 appearance Monday. “It was a hard job, I'm not going to lie…I'd be lying if [I said] it doesn't hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.' Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I'm a stand-up comic but that hosting position — it's a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer's thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad.”

Jo Koy is getting support from Steve Martin and other comedians, which is refreshing. Humor is subjective, and it is a tough gig. He did his best, especially with only ten days to prepare.