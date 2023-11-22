The upcoming Cape Fear TV series will be long-time friends and film icons Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese's first TV collaboration.

Oscar-winning directors Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese are collaborating for the first time to executive produce a Cape Fear series adaptation, Deadline exclusively reported.

The series is a re-imagining of the 1991 film which was a remake of the 1962 film based on John D. MacDonald's 1957 The Executioners. The drama is described as thriller that looks into America's current obsession with true crime. This Cape Fear will follow the story of a married couple, both lawyers, when an infamous killer from their past is released after spending years in prison.

As the show is a re-imagining, it departs from the book and movies' plot. The 1961 film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starred Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum and Polly Bergen. The 1991 movie was directed by Scorsese and starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange.

In the book and both films, only the husband is a lawyer.

Nick Antosca will join the directors as executive producers. Antosca will be the series' showrunner as well. He has reportedly been obsessed with both movies since he was young.

Spielberg was supposed to develop the 1991 Cape Fear remake, while Scorsese worked on Schindler's list. The two film icons ended up swapping movies, while Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment produced the Scorsese film. Spielberg recently called Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon his “masterpiece.”

Bidding for the series is currently in its early stages. It could potentially go to Peacock where Anatosca did A Friend Of the Family. Or it could go to Apple TV+ with whom Scorsese has a first-look TV deal. Other players that could be in the mix are Hulu, Netflix and HBO.