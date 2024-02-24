The Seattle Storm revamped their roster for the upcoming WNBA season, adding All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith to pair alongside Jewell Loyd. With these new additions, the Storm have seemingly vaulted themselves back into championship contention. They're still going to have to go through the Las Vegas Aces but they're closer to title contention. The Storm still need to fill out the rest of their roster though and they added a trio of players in Alaina Coates, Kaela Davis and Kiana Williams.
Alaina Coates is probably the most recognizable and significant addition to the Storm out of these signings. Coates was a college teammate of Aces star A'ja Wilson at South Carolina and was part of the Aces 2023 championship team. She's split five seasons in the WNBA between the Aces, Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury.
Kaela Davis joins the Storm after not playing in the WNBA last season. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Davis also played at South Carolina with Wilson and Coates. She spent the 2022 WNBA season splitting time between the Storm, Sky and Mercury. She's also played for the Dream and the Dallas Wings.
Kiana Williams was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Storm. She suited up in ten games for the Storm during the 2021 season. She split the 2022 season between the Storm and the Connecticut Sun. She did not play in the WNBA last season.
The team is permitted to carry 12 players on their regular season roster. They had 11 players prior to these signings so a few of them will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp.