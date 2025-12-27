Physical defense is the identity of the 2025-26 Houston Texans, so it goes without saying how costly a Kamari Lassiter injury could be for the team. The second-year cornerback went down in the second quarter of Saturday's road game versus the Los Angeles Chargers, grabbing at his knee in obvious discomfort. He limped off the field, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, and was considered questionable to return. Somehow, he managed to get back on the gridiron before halftime.

Lassiter had four interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 57 solo tackles and seven tackles for loss entering the Week 17 matchup. Additionally, he has allowed a 71.9 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

#Texans corner Kamari Lassiter down on field for long time now limping off @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/nJ27sZTNRv — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 27, 2025

Houston can bring the pressure up front, but a near-impenetrable secondary that surrenders only 176.1 passing yards per game (fourth-best in NFL) is one of the reasons why this defense inspires so much fear and respect around the league. Lassiter beautifully compliments All-Pro CB Derek Stingley Jr., forcing opposing quarterbacks into a tailspin time after time.

The Texans are obviously motivated to leave LA with a victory — have yet to clinch a playoff berth and still have a shot at the AFC South title — but they also want to make sure their defense remains lethal heading into the new year. When that side of the ball is healthy, Houston can compete with anyone in the conference.

Kamari Lassiter will try to avoid any setbacks, as he and his teammates inch toward their eighth straight win. The Texans lead the Chargers 17-10 in the third quarter at time of print, once again flexing their elite defensive muscles.