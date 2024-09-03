ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Storm take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA odds series has our Storm Sun prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Sun.

The Connecticut Sun keep rolling. They beat the Washington Mystics on Saturday afternoon on the road. They had to fly home and play an early afternoon game on Sunday — under 20 hours after the end of their Saturday game — against the Seattle Storm. The Sun's grueling travel schedule caused them to be a very narrow favorite (minus-1.5 points, -130 moneyline) at home against Seattle, despite the fact that the Storm have been awful since the Olympic break. Yet, the Sun won and covered on Sunday, cashing a ticket for anyone who backed them. Connecticut's win enabled the Sun to stay ahead of the Minnesota Lynx — who also won on Sunday — for second place in the WNBA. The Sun and Lynx are locked in a compelling duel for second place, separated by just half a game. Given that the Sun — who faced a tough back-to-back over the weekend — will have more than 48 hours before playing this game on Tuesday night, they have to feel good about their chances.

The Seattle Storm remain in hell. They have been absolutely atrocious since the Olympic break. They are 2-5 since coming back from the WNBA's four-week midseason interruption, and their two wins were close ones against opponents with losing records. Here's a shocking fact: The Storm have just one win against an opponent currently with a winning record since the start of July. The vast majority of their recent wins have come against the lower half of the WNBA. This team was really good in late May and most of June. We haven't seen this team play a high-level 40-minute game in a very long time. Seattle lost to Connecticut on Sunday despite the Sun having to endure a back-to-back stack on the WNBA schedule. The Storm have sat around in Connecticut for 48 hours. Will they get sick and tired of being sick and tired and put an end to their losing ways against good teams, or will Tuesday just be a continuation of Sunday and bring Seattle more of the same misery?

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas is questionable for this game. If she can't function well, that would move the needle in Seattle's direction.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Connecticut Sun covered the spread against Seattle on Sunday when dealing with the fatigue created by a back-to-back set of games. Now Connecticut will be a lot more rested for this game, staying at home while Seattle is in the midst of a long Eastern road trip. If Alyssa Thomas can play — again, her status is questionable — the Sun clearly have the better team than the reeling Storm, who just can't figure things out right now.

Final Storm-Sun Prediction & Pick

We are going to lean to the Sun, but if Alyssa Thomas can't play, you don't want to bet on this game. Hold your bet until you know what you're going to see from Alyssa Thomas, if she even plays.

Final Storm-Sun Prediction & Pick: Sun -4.5