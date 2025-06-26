ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 317: Ilia Topuria versus Charles Oliveira kicks off the prelims with a fight between Christopher Ewert and Jackson McVey in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ewert-McVey prediction and pick.

Christopher Ewert (7-0) steps in on less than a week’s notice at UFC 317 after a unanimous decision win over Reese Watkins in January. Previously, Ewert showcased his power with a first-round body-shot KO of Aaron Chambers. Now, the Chilean knockout artist looks to make a statement against Jackson McVey this Saturday.

Jackson McVey (6-0) steps into his UFC debut riding a flawless streak, having just stopped Mataeo Garner with a first-round TKO at LFA 210. Before that, McVey needed only 33 seconds to submit Ben Fowler. Now, the undefeated finisher looks to keep his 100% finish rate alive against Christopher Ewert this Saturday.

Here are the UFC 317 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 317 odds: Christopher Ewert-Jackson McVey odds

Christopher Ewert: -155

Jackson McVey: +130

Over 1.5 rounds: -130

Under 1.5 rounds: +100

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Christopher Ewert will win

Last Fight: (W) Reese Watkins – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Christopher Ewert steps into UFC 317 on less than a week’s notice, but his skill set and experience make him a real threat to Jackson McVey. Ewert is undefeated at 7-0, with a reputation for explosive first-round finishes and a recent unanimous decision win over fellow unbeaten Reese Watkins, proving he can go the distance against tough opposition.

Ewert’s striking is both powerful and precise, with five of his seven wins coming by KO/TKO, with all five inside the opening round. His kickboxing background, boasting a 26-0 amateur record and a perfect pro slate, gives him a technical edge over McVey, who has never been past the first round in his career.

If Ewert can weather McVey’s early aggression, his composure and experience in longer fights could expose the holes in McVey’s game.

Despite the late notice, Ewert’s durability and ability to adapt under pressure have been proven in multiple promotions and against a variety of styles. He’s shown he can take a shot, recover, and rally qualities that matter when facing a finisher like McVey. Expect Ewert’s experience, striking diversity, and grit to carry him to a statement win in his UFC debut.

Why Jackson McVey will win

Last Fight: (W) Mateo Garner – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jackson McVey enters UFC 317 with a flawless 6-0 record, and his 100% finish rate is a testament to his fight-ending instincts. All of McVey’s professional wins have come in the first round, split evenly between knockouts and submissions, showing his versatility and ability to capitalize on any opening.

McVey’s aggressive style and imposing 6’4” frame make him a daunting challenge for any opponent, especially one stepping in on short notice like Christopher Ewert.

Training out of St. Charles MMA under Mike Rogers, McVey has consistently overwhelmed opponents with early pressure, rarely allowing fights to leave the opening round. Ewert, while undefeated, has never faced someone with McVey’s blend of size, athleticism, and finishing ability.

The short notice could also play a major factor, as Ewert may not be fully prepared for McVey’s relentless pace and power. If McVey imposes his will early, he can force Ewert into uncomfortable exchanges and potentially catch him before he finds his rhythm.

Expect McVey to keep his perfect finish rate alive, using his aggression and well-rounded skill set to secure a first-round stoppage and announce himself as a new force in the UFC middleweight division.

Final Christopher Ewert-Jackson McVey prediction & pick

Christopher Ewert enters UFC 317 as a late replacement, but his well-rounded skill set and proven composure under pressure set him up for a breakthrough victory over Jackson McVey.

Ewert’s undefeated 7-0 record is built on both explosive first-round knockouts and the ability to go the distance, as seen in his recent unanimous decision win over fellow unbeaten Reese Watkins. This versatility gives him an edge against McVey, whose six professional fights have never left the first round.

Ewert’s striking is a major weapon, with five of his seven wins coming by KO/TKO, often via precise and powerful combinations early in fights. His kickboxing pedigree—26-0 as an amateur and 4-0 as a pro—ensures he can match McVey’s aggression and potentially exploit defensive lapses as the fight progresses.

Against Jimmie Pace Jr., Ewert showcased smart footwork, effective takedown defense, and the ability to adapt, all of which will be crucial against McVey’s fast starts.

If Ewert can weather McVey’s early storm, his experience in longer, more tactical battles could expose McVey’s lack of experience beyond the first round. Expect Ewert’s composure, striking diversity, and power should carry him to a statement win in his UFC debut.

Final Christopher Ewert-Jackson McVey Prediction & Pick: Christopher Ewert (-155), Under 1.5 Rounds (+100)