The UFC 317 Prelims are finally here, and we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this opening bout in the Lightweight (155) Division on Saturday.

Florida's own Terrance McKinney will take on Team Alpha Male's Viacheslav Borshchev in what should be one of the more exciting matchups on this card. Check the UFC odds series for our McKinney-Borshchev prediction and pick.

Terrance McKinney (16-7) has gone 6-4 since joining the UFC roster in 2021. After suffering back-to-back losses, he's won three of his last four fights, all coming by way of knockout in the first round. He'll be looking to replicate his wild style as the betting favorite in this matchup. McKinney stands 5-foot-10 with a 73.5-inch reach.

Viacheslav Borshchev (8-5-1) has gone 3-4-1 inside the UFC since 2022. Following his “Draw” against Nazim Sadykhov at UFC 295, he's gone 1-2 during that stretch and is desperately searching for a win on this stage. He comes in as the betting underdog once again looking to stun fans. Borshchev stands 5-foot-11 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 317 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 317 odds: Terrance McKinney-Viacheslav Borshchev odds

Terrance McKinney: -170

Viacheslav Borshchev: +142

Over 1.5 rounds: +180

Under 1.5 rounds: -238

Why Terrance McKinney will win

Last Fight: (W) Damir Hadzovic – TKO (ground-and-pound, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 8 SUB

Terrance McKinney makes the walk yet again on a solid note having won three of his last four fights.

Since entering the promotion in 2021, eight of his 10 fights have ended inside the first round. The other two bouts were stopped in the second round, so McKinney has yet to see a third round all throughout his UFC career. His wild style in unmistakable and his ability to push the action forces opponents to do the same.

During this fight, McKinney will certainly have the advantage when it comes to grappling. Borshchev has only been finished by submission once, but McKinney's eight wins by the method could be enough to put Borshchev into some tough defensive positions on the ground. His athleticism will also be a huge advantage in McKinney dictating where this fight takes place.

To be successful here, McKinney may have to dial things back and remain composed when seeking the finish. If he rushes in, he could risk gassing himself out against an opponent with strong cardio like Borshchev. If he's looking to notch another quick finish, hurting Borshchev and rolling for a submission attempt could be his clearest path to victory.

Why Viacheslav Borshchev will win

Last Fight: (L) Tom Nolan – U DEC

Last 5: 2-2-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO

Viacheslav Borshchev was at the center of another brawl during his last fight, and although he landed some significant shots throughout that one, he largely struggled to close the distance between himself and his long opponent.

He'll be dealing with another reach disadvantage during this fight, so it'll take shots from in close and throwing caution to the wind if he wants to effectively land his shots during this one.

The biggest strength for Borshchev, however, is his ability to extend a fight into the later rounds and still keep his output consistent. While he's struggled with his third-round cardio in the past, it hasn't stopped him from marching forward and continuing to search for the knockout.

During this fight, Borshchev would be best suited surviving the early onslaught from McKinney and forcing this fight into the later rounds. If he's able to take McKinney where he's uncomfortable, it could offer an opening for Borshchev to take control of this fight with his volume during the later rounds and turn the momentum in his favor.

Final Terrance McKinney-Viacheslav Borshchev prediction & pick

This should be one of the more intriguing fights on the Prelims as both men have been known for their tendency to involve themselves in all-out brawls. Terrance McKinney will certainly be the more dangerous fighter throughout the first round, but this fight favors Viacheslav Borshchev each minute after that initial point.

While McKinney has been on the right side of most of his knockouts, we saw during his Esteban Ribovics matchup that he can also be taken out. Viacheslav Borshchev has a full arsenal of striking attacks to work with, so it could be a matter of time before he gets McKinney's timing down and lands a shot that stuns the crowd.

For our final betting prediction, I like Borshchev to withstand the initial storm during the first round and make this a dog fight in the second and third rounds. From there, he's much more consistent with his output, whereas we're still not sure how McKinney will respond if extended into the third. Let's roll with “Slava Claus” to earn the win as this total goes over as well.

Final Terrance McKinney-Viacheslav Borshchev Prediction & Pick: Viacheslav Borshchev (+142); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+180)