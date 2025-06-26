ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After pulling out of his title shot in February, Floyd Schofield (18-0) returns to the ring against Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, one no-contest). It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Floyd Schofield-Tevin Farmer prediction and pick.

Schofield, 22, was scheduled to face Shakur Stevenson in February before pulling out during fight week with an illness. He has not competed since beating Rene Giron in November 2024 to improve to 18-0. Still an exciting, undefeated prospect, Schofield can get back into the title picture with another big win on the Paul-Chavez undercard.

Farmer, 34, is coming off a string of title fights that led to a three-fight skid. The southpaw is coming off consecutive losses to William Zepeda in a pair of neck-and-neck thrillers. While the fights were exciting, the losses make his last win over Alan Castillo over a year old heading into this matchup with Schofield.

Here are the Floyd Schofield-Tevin Farmer odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Floyd Schofield-Tevin Farmer Odds

Floyd Schofield: -196

Tevin Farmer: +150

Over 7.5 Rounds:

Under 7.5 Rounds:

How to Watch Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Fight ring walk time (estimated): 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: DAZN PPV

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Why Floyd Schofield Will Win

Schofield will get what he wants in this matchup. As a pressure fighter, Schofield loves to move forward and fight behind his stiff, quick jab. Farmer, a veteran power puncher, is more than okay fighting off his back foot and allowing his opponent to push him back while looking for counters.

Farmer can be hard to hit with power punches, but he is susceptible to jabs, which is Schofield's bread and butter. Schofield can be lured into dogfights, but at range, he should be the cleaner fighter with much more volume on his side. He will have to watch out for Farmer's counter left hand, but Schofield will otherwise get the looks he wants.

Though Schofield has a bad habit of getting too comfortable and fading in later rounds, Farmer is not much of a cardio machine either. In Farmer's last two fights, he got overwhelmed and could not keep up with the pace of the younger William Zepeda. Schofield does not push a pace as high as Zepeda, but is quicker on the outside and hard to stop once he finds his rhythm.

Why Tevin Farmer Will Win

Farmer is the veteran of the two, and has seen Schofield's approach before. The biggest advantage Farmer will have is his power. Schofield's durability has been shaky in the few moments he has been tested, and Farmer has made millions in his career with his left hand.

When Schofield attacks, he often leaves himself open to being countered. Fortunately for him, none of his opponents have capitalized on the opportunity just yet. Countering pressure fighters is the name of Farmer's game, especially late in his career. Schofield has never faced anyone who hits as hard or is as difficult to land cleanly on as Farmer.

As a southpaw, Farmer is able to match Schofield's stance. The identical stances should not be an issue for either fighter, but it removes the open stance that Schofield loves to exploit. Against conventional fighters, Schofield's footwork and athleticism allow him to create his angles. Farmer not only will prevent that opportunity with his stance, but he is also the first fighter Schofield will face who can match his speed.

Final Floyd Schofield-Tevin Farmer Prediction & Pick

This fight is a big opportunity for both men, but Schofield has more to gain after being forced to pull out of a fight with Stevenson earlier in the year. As a former long-reigning champion, Farmer is a big name to add to his resume, particularly since it is just his fourth fight at lightweight. It will not come easily by any means, but a prepared Schofield should get his hand raised.

While Farmer is a tough matchup for anyone, Schofield's jab, speed, and footwork give him the upper hand. Farmer likes to be patient and seek the perfect counter opportunity, but Schofield's timing on his attacks makes it difficult to read. Schofield got clipped in his last fight with Giron, but should be much more disciplined in this bout, knowing the danger he has in front of him.

Whenever Farmer counters, he tends to respond with just one or two-punch combinations. Those rarely work on Schofield, who is too quick when moving in and out of range to get caught in between. Farmer always has a puncher's chance, as he showed against Zepeda, but is up against it with the 22-year-old prospect looking more like an elite contender each outing.

Final Floyd Schofield-Tevin Farmer Prediction & Pick: Floyd Schofield by Decision (-105)