UFC 317: Ilia Topuria versus Charles Oliveira continues the prelims on Saturday with a fight between Hyder Amil and Jose Delgado in the featherweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Amil-Jose Delgado prediction and pick.

Hyder Amil (11-0) enters UFC 317 riding an undefeated record, fresh off a split-decision win over William Gomis in March. Prior to that, Amil delivered a first-round TKO against Lee Jeong-yeong, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. Now, Amil aims to extend his perfect run versus Jose Delgado this Saturday.

Jose Delgado (9-1) comes into UFC 317 on a six-fight win streak, most recently knocking out Connor Matthews in the first round of his UFC debut. Before that, Delgado earned a highlight-reel knee knockout over Ernie Juarez on Dana White’s Contender Series. Now, Delgado looks to keep rolling against Hyder Amil this Saturday.

Here are the UFC 317 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 317 Odds: Hyder Amil-Jose Delgado Odds

Hyder Amil: +130

Jose Delgado: -155

Over 2.5 rounds: +135

Under 2.5 rounds: -175

Why Hyder Amil will win

Last Fight: (W) William Gomis – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Hyder Amil has the tools to hand Jose Delgado his second career loss at UFC 317, starting with his relentless pressure and proven durability.

Amil thrives in high-paced, chaotic fights, consistently pushing forward with aggressive combinations and wearing down opponents who can’t match his intensity. His ability to absorb damage and keep advancing makes him especially dangerous in the later rounds.

While Delgado brings power and technical striking, he has shown defensive lapses when pressured, as seen in his UFC debut.

Amil’s recent split-decision win over William Gomis, a technical striker with a style similar to Delgado, demonstrated his knack for making clean strikers look sloppy and fatigued as the fight drags on. If Amil can replicate that strategy, he is likely to sap Delgado’s energy and capitalize on openings as the bout progresses.

Amil’s grappling is another factor with strong takedown defense (80%) and powerful ground-and-pound when he gets top position. He’s capable of catching kicks and dragging opponents to the mat, where he can control and punish them.

If Delgado can’t secure an early finish, expect Amil’s pace, pressure, and late-fight power to break him down and earn a stoppage or clear decision win.

Why Jose Delgado will win

Last Fight: (W) Connor Matthews – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (5 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Jose Delgado has the skill set and finishing instincts to hand Hyder Amil his first career loss at UFC 317. Delgado is a proven finisher with nine wins and not a single one coming by decision, five by knockout and four by submission, demonstrating his ability to end fights both on the feet and on the ground.

In his UFC debut, Delgado showcased his power by knocking out Connor Matthews in under three minutes, following up on a highlight-reel flying knee knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series.

His striking is crisp and dangerous, and at 5’11” with a 3-inch reach advantage, Delgado can keep Amil at range and punish him with straight shots and knees as Amil tries to close the distance.

Delgado’s grappling, bolstered by a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, gives him an edge if the fight hits the mat. He averages more takedowns per fight than Amil and has shown improved wrestling since his only career loss to a strong grappler.

If Delgado can avoid Amil’s pressure and keep the fight at his preferred range, his finishing ability and athleticism should carry him to a decisive stoppage or a dominant victory over the previously unbeaten Amil.

Final Hyder Amil-Jose Delgado prediction & pick

The matchup between Hyder Amil and Jose Delgado at UFC 317 promises fireworks as both fighters bring aggressive styles and finishing instincts.

Amil’s relentless pressure and proven durability have helped him stay undefeated, allowing him to break opponents with pace and volume over three rounds. His ability to absorb damage and keep moving forward could be crucial if the fight turns into a war of attrition.

On the other hand, Delgado’s finishing ability and reach advantage make him a constant threat, especially early. With all nine of his wins coming by stoppage, Delgado has the power and technical striking to punish Amil if he gets reckless on the way in. His recent highlight-reel knockouts show he can capitalize on even small mistakes.

If Amil can drag the fight into deep waters and force a brawl, his experience in chaotic battles may give him the edge. However, Delgado’s athleticism, range, and diverse finishing arsenal suggest he can keep Amil at bay and land the more significant shots.

Expect a competitive fight, but Delgado’s ability to end bouts in an instant gives him the slight edge to hand Amil his first professional loss this Saturday.

Final Hyder Amil-Jose Delgado Prediction & Pick: Jose Delgado (-155), Under 2.5 rounds (-175)