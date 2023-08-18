David Harbour has teased the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things, calling its finale “very, very moving.”

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike about Gran Turismo, He revealed that “before the strike, we were sent scripts.”

However, he wasn't sent the Stranger Things finale script. He does know what it is, “I know where we net out, and it's very, very moving,” he revealed.

Since Stranger Things premiered in 2016, it has become a pop culture phenomenon. The Duffer Brothers created Netflix's biggest show to date, and it helped launch the careers of young stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Celeb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink (among others).

David Harbour had been acting for a long time prior to Stranger Things, but that launched him into a new level of stardom. Prior to the Netflix series, he had starred in the likes of Brokeback Mountain, War of the Worlds, Quantum of Solace, and The Equalizer, but he has since starred in Hellboy (as the titular character), Extraction, and No Sudden Move. He even got to star in the MCU in Black Widow as the Red Guardian (and presumably will return). In 2022, he got to lead Violent Night — a holiday action thriller in which he played Santa Claus. Coming up, he will star in Gran Turismo, a film based on the life of video gamer-turned-race car driver Jann Mardenborough.

The fifth season of Stranger Things will be its last, and the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will put a pin in its production. In the meantime, fans can speculate what the “moving” ending is as Harbour teased.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 25.