Adding to the slew of recent Stranger Things news, including an animated series, a new prequel has been announced for a popular Season 4 character with a unique twist.
Eddie Munson (portrayed by Joseph Quinn) will be getting a prequel book titled Flight of Icarus from Penguin Random House on October 31. Entertainment Weekly broke the story and revealed the book’s cover.
The book will take place two years before the events of Stranger Things Season 4. The official plot description states that “the story follows Eddie as he meets a record producer named Paige, who gives the Hellfire Club leader the chance to achieve his musical dreams with his band Corroded Coffin. He just needs money, which gets him entangled in his dad’s latest shady scheme.”
This wouldn’t be the first time Netflix and Penguin Random House have partnered for Stranger Things spin-offs. Between books for adults and children, graphic novels, and coloring books, roughly 29 books have been released by Penguin Random House based on the Netflix series.
While it’s not a live-action prequel that’ll bring Quinn back into the role, Flight of Icarus should help satiate the appetite of Stranger Things fans as they await production to start on Season 5 — the series’ final season.
You can check out the official synopsis of the book below.