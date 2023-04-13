Adding to the slew of recent Stranger Things news, including an animated series, a new prequel has been announced for a popular Season 4 character with a unique twist.

Eddie Munson (portrayed by Joseph Quinn) will be getting a prequel book titled Flight of Icarus from Penguin Random House on October 31. Entertainment Weekly broke the story and revealed the book’s cover.

The book will take place two years before the events of Stranger Things Season 4. The official plot description states that “the story follows Eddie as he meets a record producer named Paige, who gives the Hellfire Club leader the chance to achieve his musical dreams with his band Corroded Coffin. He just needs money, which gets him entangled in his dad’s latest shady scheme.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Netflix and Penguin Random House have partnered for Stranger Things spin-offs. Between books for adults and children, graphic novels, and coloring books, roughly 29 books have been released by Penguin Random House based on the Netflix series.

While it’s not a live-action prequel that’ll bring Quinn back into the role, Flight of Icarus should help satiate the appetite of Stranger Things fans as they await production to start on Season 5 — the series’ final season.

You can check out the official synopsis of the book below.

Hawkins, Indiana — for most, it’s simply another idyllic, manicured all-American town. But for Eddie Munson it’s like living in a perpetual Tomb of Horrors. Luckily, he only has a few more months to survive at Hawkins High. And what is senior year, really, but just killing time between Dungeons & Dragons sessions with the Hellfire Club and gigs with his band? It’s at the worst dive bar in town that Eddie meets Paige, someone who has pulled off a freaking miracle. She escaped Hawkins and built a wickedly cool life for herself working for a record producer out in Los Angeles. Not only is she the definition of a badass — with a killer taste in music — she might be the only person that actually appreciates him as the bard he is instead of the devil incarnate. But the best thing? She’s offering a chance for him to make something of himself, and all he needs is to get her a demo tape of Corroded Coffin’s best songs. Just one problem: Recording costs money. Money Eddie doesn’t have. But he’s willing to do whatever it takes: even if that means relying on his old man, Al Munson. His dad just stumbled back into his life, with another dubious scheme up his sleeve, and yet Eddie knows this is his only option to make enough dough in enough time. It’s a risk, but if it pays off he will finally have a one-way ticket out of Hawkins. Eddie can feel it: 1984 is going to be his year.

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus will be released on October 31.